Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 60,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,299,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

RIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $724.90 million, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

