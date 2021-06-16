Robbins Farley LLC Acquires Shares of 3,209 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after buying an additional 367,970 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 31,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.