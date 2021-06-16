Robbins Farley LLC Buys New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,042 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.4% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.