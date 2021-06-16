Robbins Farley LLC Lowers Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Robbins Farley LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $184.25. 202,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

