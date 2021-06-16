Robbins Farley LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,821 shares of company stock worth $14,801,766 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,981. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.