Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,866 Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000.

TUSA opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $48.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.62.

