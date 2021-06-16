Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 346 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

