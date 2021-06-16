Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

