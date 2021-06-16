Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $608,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

