Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,525,597 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

