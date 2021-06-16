Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 340 by Berenberg Bank

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 340 target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

