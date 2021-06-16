Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Roku by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.24 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

