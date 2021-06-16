Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,680,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,438,844.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $902,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $11,250,415 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

