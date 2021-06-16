Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$3.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Get Roots alerts:

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.