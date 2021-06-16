Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.81. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROYMY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.