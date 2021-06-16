Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 375.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 133,628 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,476. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

