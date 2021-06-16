Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

