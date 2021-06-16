Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 650,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$3,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,323,790.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 500,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$2,575,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 718,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.44 million and a PE ratio of -106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUP. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

