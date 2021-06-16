Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of ABM Industries worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABM opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.