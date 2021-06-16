Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 57.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $526,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

PCTY opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.62. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.