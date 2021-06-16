Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,127,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NGD opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

