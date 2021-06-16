Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 288.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. CQS US LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $16,954,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $15,063,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,960 shares of company stock worth $4,111,989 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.84.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

