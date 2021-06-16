Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 45,418 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

