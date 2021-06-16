Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,371 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

LASR opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

