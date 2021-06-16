Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving economic and freight conditions are aiding Ryder’s performance. With this uptick, the recovery in Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is encouraging. The unit is also benefiting from new business and higher volumes. Further, Ryder expects strong pricing in rental and used vehicle sales to continue. Moreover, we are optimistic about the company’s raised earnings view for 2021. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current scenario are impressive too. Ryder’s healthy free cash flow generation capacity is an added positive. With its operations being gradually on the upswing, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year. However, persistent weakness in the Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) segment due to minimal subcontracted transportation is a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.70.

R stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

