SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $220,556.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.64 million and $220,556.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00011873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00146147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00181865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.49 or 0.00934540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,707.19 or 1.00067194 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 602,548 coins and its circulating supply is 575,406 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

