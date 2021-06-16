SafeInsure (SINS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $356.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $288,897.73 and approximately $356.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002049 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,964,897 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

