Safex Token Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $2,795.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00019523 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.