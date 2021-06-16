Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

Safran stock opened at €123.14 ($144.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €121.77. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

