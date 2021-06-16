Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 4.3%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.63 and last traded at $75.71. Approximately 13,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 488,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $24,977,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

