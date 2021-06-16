Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SZG. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

ETR SZG opened at €27.40 ($32.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 52 week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

