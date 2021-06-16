Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.32. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 3,218 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.