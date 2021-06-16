Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $162.45. The stock had a trading volume of 153,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

