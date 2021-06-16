Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $271.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. SEA has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

