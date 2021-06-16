Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Market Perform

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $195.76 on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
