Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Market Perform

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $195.76 on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

