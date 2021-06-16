Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:SSL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 294,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sasol has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.