Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.80

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.80 and last traded at C$20.64, with a volume of 14587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIS shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. Analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

