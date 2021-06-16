Scala 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,081.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $26,081.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00144736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00938266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.55 or 1.00262673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,977,613,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,177,613,995 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

