Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,479. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.