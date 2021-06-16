Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 19,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,729. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 65.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

