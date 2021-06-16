Scrypta Tops One Day Volume of $33.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $195,045.18 and $33.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002317 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,125,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,325,041 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.