SDI Group (LON:SDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 127159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £207.64 million and a P/E ratio of 67.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Tilston purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.