SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 98,009 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in SeaSpine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

