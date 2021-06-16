Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 151,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Secoo stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.44. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Secoo by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $2,724,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Secoo by 72.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Secoo by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

