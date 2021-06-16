Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,904 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

