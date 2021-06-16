Sei Investments Co. Buys 31,019 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.