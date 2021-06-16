Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,953 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

