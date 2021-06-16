Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

