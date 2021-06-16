Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of AerCap worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AerCap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

