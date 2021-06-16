Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Tops $276,048.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $276,048.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars.

